Otley Pub Club members raise a glass to re-opening of much-loved bar

Otley Pub Club has been cheered by the successful re-opening of Otley’s Victorian Hotel by Kirkstall Brewery and Brudenell Social Club.

The Black Horse bar has been painstakingly and beautifully refurbished to reflect the building’s Victorian splendour and is now open seven days a week.

The partnership of Kirkstall and Brudenell bought the Black Horse from Enterprise Inns and has invested a considerable sum on the building already, making the Black Horse a stunning pub and great experience.

The next phase targeted for investment focuses on the Black Horse’s nine bedrooms, with the hotel set to become a key feature in Otley’s tourist offer.

This is will be followed by work to convert the outside stables area into an outside bar and live music venue.

Greg Mulholland, president of the Otley Pub Club said: “The club was delighted to join Steve Holt and some of the team at the Black Horse to toast the re-opening and stunning refurbishment of this iconic inn.

“The Black Horse is now a destination pub and the decor is magnificent, thanks to the investment, hard work and attention to detail by the team who have restored it so superbly.”

Steve Holt, founder and owner of Kirkstall Brewery said: “We are delighted to be investing in Otley. It is such a vibrant town and the people have been extremely friendly and welcoming. We couldn’t have wished for a better reception.”

Nathan Clark from the Brudenell Social Club added: “This is only the beginning.

“There is still a lot to do at the rear of the building where we see great potential for staging events.”