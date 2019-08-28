Opening soon - Leeds gourmet dessert restaurant serving chocolate on tap

A new luxury dessert restaurant is coming to Leeds where you can get chocolate on tap!

Haute Dolci, a restaurant which specialises in a gourmet dessert experience, is set to open its doors on Friday, August 30, at The Light in the city centre.

Haute Dolci is a restaurant which specialises in a gourmet dessert experience.

The decadent menu includes everything from Belgian waffles, American pancakes and French crepes to milkshakes and sundaes, as well as a variety of gluten-free and vegan treats, and a secret menu for key-holders.

The Leeds restaurant will feature chocolate on tap, two private dining rooms, and a dedicated takeaway section for those on the go. It is also set to create more than 30 jobs for local residents.

For the initial two weeks, the restaurant will be hosting its Premiere Event, open exclusively to ‘key holders’. An Haute Dolci key provides access to exclusive member benefits and is available through its famous key hunts on its social media and website.

Nizam Mohammed, CEO of Haute Dolci, said: “At Haute Dolci everything is designed and fashioned with care using the finest ingredients sourced from gourmet food suppliers around the world. Combined with the highest level of service and an unrivaled ambience we are creating that ultimate dining experience.

"Haute Dolci is all about the experience and this is reflected in everything this concept is about. It’s all about perfecting those finer details and exceeding every aspect of the guest experience from the ambiance, service and the food.”

Stephanie James, marketing manager at The Light, added: “The new restaurant is completely unique in its offering and we believe it will be hugely popular with the people of Leeds and will make a great addition to the centre!”