One in five food firms in Leeds are failing to meet hygiene standards

One in five Leeds businesses that handle food are failing to meet hygiene standards, new data reveals.

All food businesses are given a hygiene rating from zero to five, with a rating of at least three indicating they are broadly compliant with hygiene law.

There are 6,287 such establishments in Leeds, according to the latest data from the Food Hygiene Standards Agency, which includes restaurants, shops and takeaways as well as food manufacturers and distributors.

Of these, 1,307 – 21 per cent – had a hygiene rating of two or below as of 2018-19, meaning improvements are necessary. This was far higher than the rate across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, where 9 per cent of food businesses were non-compliant. Not all establishments will have been inspected during the course of the year. Businesses are also given a risk ranking to determine how often they need to be assessed, based on factors such as the type of food being handled or the number of consumers potentially at risk.

As of March, there were six Leeds businesses placed in the most high-risk category – six of which had a hygiene rating of less than three. Of all the businesses that did face an inspection or other form of assessment in 2018-19, six were subject to some kind of formal action from the council or courts. Written warnings were issued to 1,415 businesses.

Maria Jennings, director of regulatory compliance of the Food Standards Agency, said: “Local authorities are there to ensure that food businesses produce food that is safe and what it says it is.”

Leeds City Council estimates that it employs the equivalent of 11 full-time members of staff who are responsible for managing food hygiene standards.