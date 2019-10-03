One in eight dogs in Leeds are suffering from mental health problems

Almost one in eight dogs in Leeds are suffering from a mental health condition, according to new research.

The study, by Rover.com, shows that a third of owners in the city have taken an average of seven days off work to care for their depressed pooches, while 18 per cent think their dogs are simply acting up to get attention.

Depression, anxiety and panic attacks are all mental health conditions that can affect dogs, with the top triggers being named as being left alone too much, abuse from former owners, the loss of a companion (human or animal), loud noises, a lack or exercise and a change in routine.

Dog behaviourist and trainer Louise Glazebrook said: “Mental health issues in dogs is a very real problem, with dogs across Britain suffering from a range of disorders - most commonly depression and anxiety. This really affects how a dog thinks, feels and responds. When dogs have gone through trauma, have changes taking place or are struggling to find balance it will affect their mental health, which in turn will affect their behaviour. It is always important for an owner to understand the cause rather than simply believing that they are being naughty.”

