On stage across Leeds - The play exploring men’s mental health and the culture of silence

Themes of mental health, masculinity and human connection in a social media-obsessed world are the focus of a new play being staged across Leeds.

The Parting Glass is a new production by Leeds-based playwright Chris O’Connor for the Red Ladder Theatre Company and is being staged at various venues across the city in September and October.

Playwright Chris O’Connor said: “I wrote The Life and Soul as a short 30-minute one-man play through the perspective of Jim, who hides his experiences of depression from those around him. Red Ladder often toured it with a Q&A after the performance and we’ve received feedback from people who unfortunately have had direct experience of the subject matter.

It has been developed with funding from Leeds City Council, through Leeds Community Foundation and performances will be accompanied by a post-show Q&A, facilitated by a mental health specialist.

The play is being staged at Hawksworth Wood village hall on Hawskwood Crescent (September 12, 7.30pm, £3), Gipton WMC on Coldcotes Circus (September 17, 7.30pm, £3), BITMOs GATE Community Centre in Belle Isle (September 18, 7.30pm, £3) and Hunslet RLFC on Middleton Grove (October 18, 7.30pm, £5)

Tickets for The Parting Glass can be booked through Leeds Playhouse or visit: www.redladder.co.uk

