'Old Age Pooches' Jasper and Sasha search for their forever home in Leeds

Two elderly dogs are looking for new families for their forever homes in Leeds.

Dogs Trust Leeds is looking for homes for two of its lively 'Old Age Pooches' - Jasper and Sasha.

13-year-old Border Collie, Jasper, is an "independent chap" described as your 'typical Collie'.

He is sensitive, energetic and clever and despite his age "shows no signs of slowing down any time soon."

Jasper can be anxious and so may take some time to settle into his new home.

He would love to have his own space where he can relax but could potentially live with another dog.

On the other hand, 10-year-old Sasha the Staffordshire Bull Terrier definitely wants to be the only dog so she can lap up all the love.

She is described as super-friendly but happiest with people she knows.

Amanda Sands, Manager at Dogs Trust said older dogs like Jasper and Sasha are often overlooked and don't find new homes.

She said: "It is especially sad when older dogs come into the centre.

"Because of their age our older dogs are often overlooked and can spend a long time waiting for a new family, but there are so many advantages to having an older dog.

"They are often calmer and more relaxing to be around, they’re house trained and when you rehome an older dog, what you see is what you get - their personalities have already been shaped so there should be no surprises.

"Last but not least, although these two are particularly lively, older dogs do tend to need less exercise than younger ones.”

Amanda added: "In dog years, together they are 161 years old but they aren’t looking for retirement homes where they can rest their paws.

"They are all ready to slot into family life and we’re just hoping that as grandparents are celebrated, we’ll have something to celebrate having found them their ideal homes.”

If Sasha or Jasper could be the dog for you, please call 0113 532 4335 or visit the centre at York Road.