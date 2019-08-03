Oktoberfest Leeds returns - here's how to get tickets

Authentic Bavarian food drink and music will all be on the menu when Oktoberfest Leeds return to the city for a fourth year.

The three-day celebration is being held from Friday, October 11 through to Sunday, October 13.

Organisers say the event will heading to the South Bank area once again but have yet to confirm a venue.

"Join us once again as we serve up bratwursts, steins and all-time classics with our in-house Oompah band," says a post on the Octoberfest Leeds facebook page.

The seesion times have been confirmed as Friday (4pm-10pm), Saturday (12pm-5pm and 6pm-11pm) and Sunday (12pm-5pm).

Tickets, details of which are yet to be announced, are due to go on general sale at 9am on Tuesday, August 6.

For latest event information visit: oktoberfestleeds.com

