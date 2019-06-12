Official Secrets: Trailer released for Keira Knightley spy thriller filmed in Leeds

Have your say

The trailer for new spy thriller Official Secrets, which was shot at locations across Leeds and Yorkshire, has been released.

The movie stars Keira Knightley alongside Ralph Fiennes, The Crown's Matthew Goode and Doctor Who's Matt Smith.

Thanks to a partnership with Screen Yorkshire, several locations in the area were used during filming.

Places used for filming included the city centre’s Pasta Romagna restaurant, Chapel Allerton Tennis Club, Roundhay Boathouse and Killingbeck Police Station.

Other locations included Boston Spa, Otley, Wetherby, Keighley, Shipley and Doncaster.

The film’s production offices were based at Prime Studios on Kirkstall Road.

The political thriller tells the story of Katharine Gun, a British GCHQ translator who leaked secret documents about US activities ahead of the Irag invasion in 2003 to the media.

She was later arrested and charged under the Official Secrets Act, but the case was dropped.

She became a cause celebre when celebrities such as actor Sean Penn supported her case.

Knightley plays the lead role, with Smith as journalist Martin Bright and Fiennes as human rights lawyer Ben Emmerson.

It is due out in UK cinemas on October 18.