Nurses unite to celebrate Jamaican heritage in Leeds at Thackray Medical Museum

THREE retired Leeds nurses were reunited at a special event to commemorate the lives, journeys and heritage of first generation Jamaicans.

Three of the four surviving founding members of the Jamaica Society in Leeds - Nettie White, Betsy Johnson and Yvonne English - met at the Thackray Medical Museum on Friday (24 May).

Betsy Johnson and Nettie White are reunited as they recall their days of nursing in 1960s Leeds.

All three arrived from Jamaica in the early 60’s and were trained as nurses in Harrogate, before working at Leeds General Infirmary, St James’s and Seacroft hospitals to ease the chronic nursing shortage.

They recalled 40 patients on a ward, and caring for people even as they faced racist abuse from some of them.

Yvonne English, who now lives in Wakefield, said: “In the 60s there were not many black people in Leeds. I do remember it was very exciting coming here.

"I recall how some patients thought that the black of our skin would rub off on them. We were asked if people wore clothes in Jamaica, and told how 'happy' West Indians must have been to be living in houses since coming to Britain.

Yvonne English, was Bovell, as a young nurse in 1960s Leeds

"There were many good people and kindness too.

"I wanted to do nursing and after seeing an advert to train with the NHS.

“People would ask where I was from. They hadn’t even heard of Jamaica, some thought it was Africa.”

Betsy Johnson, who now lives in Jamaica, added: "We were asked to come here. We came on British passports and we paid our own fares. We took care of sick humans. We helped to make this city great. And we wouldn't change any of that for the world."

Susan Pitter, programme director and curator of The Eulogy Project, by Jamaica Society Leeds.

The other surviving founder of the Jamaica Society is Lizette Powell, also a former nurse, who also lives in Jamaica.

The other two founders were the late Errol James MBE and Travis Johnson OBE (Betsy's late husband).

The trio were delighted to be together again as they laughed and recalled the old days of Leeds hospitals in the 60s.

The Eulogy Project is commemorating the lives, journeys and heritage of first generation Jamaicans.

Susan Pitter, Eulogy programme director, said: “Conditions were tough for all nurses back then, but for those who had come from Jamaica, as well as adapting to life in a new country, many also endured racist abuse from some patients, even as they cared for them.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to them. I cannot imagine what it must have been like for someone to be invited here to care for the country's sick, only to endure vicious racism in return.

“Young women from Jamaica and other Caribbean islands were asked to come to the UK and Leeds to help redress the shortage of nurses in post war Britain and to build the NHS in its early days.”

Before Jamaican Independence in 1962, they came with British passports, as British citizens of the Commonwealth and cities across the UK benefited from their service including Leeds.

Next month, a group of nurses from Jamaica will be trained and work at St James Hospital as part of an initiative with the Jamaican government.

The Eulogy project is exploring the possibility of a welcome from former nurses from Jamaica now in their 70’s and 80’s.

Ms Pitter added: "The project has unearthed wonderful mementos and stories of young men and women whose contributions to Leeds and the UK include teenagers who volunteered for World War Two, nurses who helped to build the fledgling NHS, those who worked across every sector in the city and helped to build the Leeds we know today.”

FACTFILE

The Eulogy Project was launched in February after receiving funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Leeds Inspired and Windrush 2019.

It is urging people in Leeds to share family keepsakes and mementos of their late loved ones who came to the UK from Jamaica in the 1940s to the 1960s.

The project aims to celebrate the lives, heritage and contributions of those who made the journey from the Caribbean island and who have since passed away.

The project has collected the funeral programmes, photography and stories of over 70 first generation Jamaicans.

There will be an exhibition at Leeds Library from August 1.

More details www.jamaicasocietyleeds.co.uk/eulogy-announcement