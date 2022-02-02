NS&I winners: Lucky Leeds premium bond holder wins maximum £1m in February's prize draw
A lucky premium bond holder from Leeds has become a millionaire after winning the jackpot prize in February's draw.
The £1m winner opened their NS&I account in June 2012 with an overall holding of £20,002.
The winning bond, 193NH145072, is one of two to come away with the largest £1m win.
The Government-backed NS&I bonds offer a fun way to save, with the chance to win tax-free prizes each month.
The odds of winning are 34,500 to 1 for every £1 bond and savers can hold a maximum of £50,000.
With Premium Bonds, there is no interest earned. Instead the interest rate funds a monthly prize draw for tax-free prizes
NS&I pays out around three million prizes every month to lucky Bond holders, whose numbers are generated at random by our random-number generator, ERNIE.
In February's draw, a total of £96m was won by more than three million pound stakeholders.
Bond holders can can cash in all or part of their Bonds at any time.
