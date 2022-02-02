The £1m winner opened their NS&I account in June 2012 with an overall holding of £20,002.

The winning bond, 193NH145072, is one of two to come away with the largest £1m win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £1m winner from Leeds opened their NS&I account in June 2012 with an overall holding of £20,002

The Government-backed NS&I bonds offer a fun way to save, with the chance to win tax-free prizes each month.

The odds of winning are 34,500 to 1 for every £1 bond and savers can hold a maximum of £50,000.

With Premium Bonds, there is no interest earned. Instead the interest rate funds a monthly prize draw for tax-free prizes

NS&I pays out around three million prizes every month to lucky Bond holders, whose numbers are generated at random by our random-number generator, ERNIE.

In February's draw, a total of £96m was won by more than three million pound stakeholders.

Bond holders can can cash in all or part of their Bonds at any time.