Novice golfers to play 72 holes in Leeds for Macmillan sporting challenge

Novice sportsmen will be taking on the Longest Day Golf Challenge to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Members of the BFFGC (Best Friends Forever Golf Club) will play 72 holes and walk more than 20 miles in one day at CityGolf Leeds on Friday, June 21.

The team have only been playing golf for five weeks, but were keen to help raise some much-needed funds for the charity, which provides physical, financial and emotional support for people living with cancer.

Captain James Rutherford said: “We’re really excited about taking on this year’s Longest Day Golf Challenge. It’s great to get a

group of mates together, play some golf and raise money for Macmillan to help people living with cancer at the same time. I want to thank everyone who has supported us so far and is helping to make it a success.”

To support BFFGC please visit longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/team/bffgc or search for the club on the Longest Day Golf website at longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk