Not-for-profit care firm takes on new homes in Leeds and Wetherby

Anchor Hanover has taken on five high-quality homes previously owned and run by Hadrian Healthcare Group.

The deal brings the total number of care homes operated by Anchor Hanover up to 114. The five homes are Oulton Manor in Leeds, Wetherby Manor in Wetherby, The Manor House in Knaresborough, The Manor House in Harrogate and The Manor House at Barnard Castle.

They provide a total of 382 en-suite rooms for older people, including those with dementia. More than 330 colleagues will be moved over to Anchor Hanover under the TUPE (Transfer of Undertakings Protection of Employment) Regulations.

Four of the care homes are rated good by the Care Quality Commission with The Manor House in Harrogate, which was opened late last year, awaiting inspection by the regulator. The Wetherby Manor care home was also named as UK Luxury Care Home 2018 by Knight Frank.

Mark Greaves, Anchor Hanover’s managing director of care services, said: “Both Anchor Hanover and Hadrian Healthcare are organisations which are committed to high-quality, person-centred care – and we look forward to these homes becoming a key part of our care home offering. The addition of these five homes will broaden our provision of quality care in the North of England.

“Anchor Hanover is England’s largest provider of specialist housing and care for people in later life - with eight homes rated ‘outstanding’ by the regulator, the Care Quality Commission.”

Anchor Hanover is England’s largest not-for-profit provider of care and housing for older people. It was formed in November 2018 when Anchor merged with Hanover Housing Association.