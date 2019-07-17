Nomadic Beers in Leeds to hold dog show as part of July open taproom

Have your say

Nomadic Beers will be holding a dog show as part of its July Open Taproom.

The event, on Saturday, July 27, will also feature four hand-pulls on rotation, including a guest ale from Wakefield’s Five Towns Brewery alongside Nomadic brewed beers.

One of the Nomadic beers on offer on the day will be Elysium.

Head brewer Ross Nicholson said: “We brewed a beer called Elysium which will be on the bar.

“It’s a bitter chocolate and chilli stout.

“It’s a bit unusual for the summer season but it tastes great.”

The dog show will include categories for best trick from 1pm to 1.30pm, a ‘my dog is the best’ competition for children from 2pm to 2.30pm, the waggiest tail contest from 2.30pm to 3pm, the slobbiest dog competition from 3pm to 3.30pm and the dog bowling competition from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

Katie Marriott, owner of Nomadic Beers, said: “We’re a dog-friendly venue and for this Open Taproom, we wanted to put them in the spotlight.

“It won’t quite be Crufts, but we will be setting some fun tasks and categories to join in as part of the day.

“There’s no need for owners to sign their dogs up, just bring them along and join in the fun.

“There will be plenty of refreshment available whilst dogs (and dog owners!) are put through their paces.”

There will also be cider, wine and gin, plus soft drinks, which are available free of charge although a small donation to St Gemma’s Hospice is encouraged.

Food will be provided by POCO Sicilian Street Food in Leeds.

The open taproom will run from noon to 8pm in the brewery at Unit 11, Sheepscar House, Sheepscar Street.

For more information, follow Nomadic Beers on Twitter (@NomadicBeers), Instagram (@the.nomadic.beers) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/nomadicbeers). The brewery can also be found on Android and Apple beer apps, The Brewer’s Eye and Untappd.