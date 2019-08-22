'No one can sleep - we are exhausted': Residents kept 'up all night' by M621 roadworks

Families living on streets bordering the M621 say they are 'exhausted' from the lack of sleep caused by 'loud and disrespectful' contracters.

Overnight roadworks have been ongoing on the Leeds motorway for several weeks to widen the carriageway.

Stephanie Pullan, resident on the Parnabys, who says her family is 'exhausted' from lack of sleep due to noisy roadworks on the M621

But residents on the streets branching off bordering Parnaby Road say the workers have given 'no thought' to neighbours, with reports of some having to take time off work sick due to the lack of sleep.

Clanging and banging, the loud humming from road sweepers and even workers shouting at one another are all noises that have been keeping families on the nearby streets awake through the night.

Pregnant Stephanie Pullan said the noises have been affecting everyone in her family.

The mum-of-one says she is 'constantly exhausted', while there are fears for her partner Dom Chammas' safety as he has to get up at 3am for his job as a lorry driver.

Roadworks have been going on overnight on the M621 since June

The couple's son Joseph, four, has suspected autism and the lack of sleep is particularly affecting his behaviour.

Stephanie said: "I'm pregnant and have to have the window open at night to stay comfortable. All you can hear is this massive hoover noise - it's so loud it's ridiculous.

"The other night they were throwing poles about and shouting. I understand it needs to be done, but they could have some respect for the residents. My little boy has been petrified and unable to sleep some nights which really affects his behaviour the next day.

"The council have been talking about putting up a sound barrier for years now but nothing has been done.

"I know one couple a few streets up who have had to ring in sick because they haven't had any sleep."

Richard Clarke, who lives several streets up, said the noises were even impacting upon residents' mental health.

He said: "It's really high-pitched sounds we can hear from a road sweeper. I wear ear plugs and sleep with the windows closed and I still get woken up at 2.30am from the noise. One of my neighbours struggles with anxiety - it's affecting people's mental health.

"The council have been on for four years saying they're putting up a sound barrier but there's always a reason why they can't. We are used to the motorway noises living here - it's just like white noise in the background. But these roadworks are through the night and keeping people awake."

Highways England has said it is aware of the noise issues from the roadworks and has apologised for the inconvenience, adding that it would be looking at ways to reduce the noise where possible.

A spokeswoman said: "We've escalated this matter with the site team and will look at how to minimise noise. Next week we'll be carrying out work closest to properties. We'll update residents with further information on remaining work."

Leeds City Council have been approached for comment.