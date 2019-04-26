Nineties music stars Lighthouse Family pick Leeds venue for 'intimate' comeback gig

They sold millions of records worldwide and played huge venues like Wembley Arena during their Nineties heyday.

Now pop favourites Lighthouse Family – famed for songs such as Ocean Drive and Lifted – are back with their first album in nearly 20 years.

And they have chosen the Church music venue on Woodhouse Lane in Leeds as one of the locations for a handful of intimate shows being held to celebrate its launch.

The gig, which is being staged in association with Leeds's Crash Records, takes place on Wednesday, May 22, and comes ahead of a full UK tour later in the year that will see the duo playing sold-out dates at much larger venues such as the London Palladium and Manchester's Bridgewater Hall.

Crash Records boss Ian De-Whytell said today: "It's a real coup for us to be putting on this album launch gig at such a small venue.

"Even though the band have been away from the music scene for a long time they still have a lot of fans out there and I'm sure this will be a very special evening for them."

Lighthouse Family members Tunde Baiyewu and Paul Tucker will be playing "stripped-back" performances of their best-known tracks together with some new tunes at the Church show.

Tickets for the gig can be purchased from Crash in a £17.99 bundle with the duo's comeback album, entitled Blue Sky In Your Head and due for release on Friday, May 10.

Doors open at Church on the night of the concert at 7.30pm, with the band on stage from 8.30pm.

For further information, visit the www.crashrecords.co.uk website or ring the store on 0113 243 6743.

Speaking about the forthcoming release of Blue Sky In Your Head, keyboardist Paul said: “The new album is quintessential Lighthouse Family, we’re trying to create something anthemic and uplifting but real.”

Tunde, the band's vocalist, added: “I like hymns, always have. I was in the choir as a kid. I think all the songs on the record have that feel. They’re urban hymns.”