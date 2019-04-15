Nine blockbuster films to be shown at Leeds's newest cinema

Odeon bosses have revealed what blockbuster films movie-goers could look forward to watching over the coming months at Leeds's newest cinema.

ODEON Luxe opened late last week at The Springs retail park in east Leeds. It features 971 handmade reclining seats across 10 brand new high-tech screens and has created 80 new jobs in the local area.

And cinema bosses to revealed movie buffs can look forward to these films in the coming months - Avengers: Endgame (April 25); Detective Pikachu (May 10); John Wick, Chapter3 (May 17); Rocketman (May 24); Aladdin (May 24); X Men – Dark Phoenix (June 7); Men in Black (June 14); Secret Life of Pets 2 (June 7); Toy Story 4 (June 21).

The cinema boasts an ODEON iSense screen that is taller than a double decker bus and curved to maximise light reflection. And it is also home to the UK’s second Dolby Cinema screen - the first outside London following the reopening of ODEON’s flagship venue at Leicester Square.

John Alls, general manager at ODEON Luxe Leeds Thorpe Park, said: “After months of works we are thrilled to be opening our doors to film fans in Leeds. In partnership with Dolby we are excited to be at the forefront of cinema technology and luxury and are delighted to bring this unparalleled experience to the community.”

Julian Stanford, Senior Director Dolby Cinema Europe, added: “It’s exciting to see the growth of Dolby Cinema in the UK with a second ODEON offering our technology to revolutionise cinematic experiences. We’re delighted to be at the opening of ODEON Luxe Leeds, a cinema built from scratch, designed to bring local film fans a truly immersive and unrivalled cinematic experience. Filmmakers are choosing Dolby Cinema technology to create a new generation of storytelling, and starting tonight we can’t wait for film fans in Leeds to experience the true magic of Dolby Cinema.”