NHS team in Leeds urges black people to register as blood donors

The NHS Blood and Transport team still needs more black people to register as blood donors in Leeds, despite an increase over the last year.

Figures released to mark the end of Sickle Cell Awareness Month (September) show that although 12 per cent more black people from Leeds have started donating blood over the last 12 months, the overall shortage of donors remains.

People from the same ethnic background are more likely to have the same blood types, meaning the shortage of black blood donors makes it harder to find the best matched blood for black patients.

Nationally, new NHSBT figures show that the number of black blood donors has grown over the past three years in response to urgent appeals but the situation is still very serious - NHS Blood and Transplant still needs 40,000 new black donors nationally.

In Leeds, there is a donor centre on The Headrow and mobile donation sessions are held in community venues such as church halls.

Mike Stredder, director of blood donation, said: “This month we can celebrate how more and more black people in Leeds are saving lives by donating blood. However the shortage of black donors remains, which makes it harder to find the best matched blood for black people, putting them at greater risk of potentially life threatening transfusion reactions.

“Blood donation is quick, easy and safe and we urge people of black heritage in Leeds to register as donors to help save lives.”

Register and book an appointment by calling 0300 123 23 23, downloading the GiveBloodNHS app, or visiting blood.co.uk.