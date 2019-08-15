Newly refurbished Wetherspoons pub CLOSED after toilet waste leaked into beer garden

Have your say

A newly-refurbished Wetherspoons pub in Chapel Allerton was closed last night after toilet waste leaked into the beer garden.

The Three Hulats, on Harrogate Road, had only reopened on Tuesday after a three-month, £1.2 million refurbishment - including brand new toilets.

The pub's manager was forced to close the pub at 6.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 14) after a leak in the gents toilets.

An eyewitness, who does not want to be named, told the YEP that toilet waste leaked all over the beer garden as he was trying to enjoy a pint.

A spokesperson for JD Wetherspoon said: "The pub was closed from 6.30pm to 9.30pm last night after a leak in the gentlemen's toilets.

"The emergency plumber was called out and fixed the problem.

"The beer garden is now clear and the pub is open as normal today.

"We would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience."

