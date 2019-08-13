New video shows £37 million Gulliver’s Valley theme park taking shape ahead of opening

An exciting new video shows rides and other attractions taking shape at a £37 million theme park which is less than an hours drive from Leeds.

Gulliver’s Valley is due to open next year beside Rother Valley Country Park in Rotherham, and will eventually boast more than 70 rides and other attractions.

A new video gives people a sneak peek inside the resort, where some of the facilities appear close to completion.

Viewers can get an idea what it will be like to brave the rapids ride, explore the Wild Western World and step foot inside the Lost Jurassic World, where they will have to be on the look out for ‘living, breathing, free-roaming dinosaurs’.

Phase one of the five-phase development, also including a Toy Land and Smugglers Wharf, is due to open to the public in spring 2020 – and a video tour of the construction site shared via the park’s Facebook page shows how the site is really beginning to take shape.

Other attractions on which work is already well underway include a giant two-storey indoor theme park hub, the ground size of which is equivalent to 22 tennis courts.

But there are still huge patches of land waiting to be built upon at the 250-acre site, where it is claimed it would take more than an hour to walk the whole perimeter.

The theme park will eventually include an indoor water play zone, various themed areas, a stylish hotel and a ‘one-of-a kind’ indoor climbing centre, among other attractions.

The video describes it as ‘biggest and most exciting venture to date’ for Gullivers Theme Park Resorts, which already runs attractions in Matlock Bath, Warrington and Milton Keynes.

It also describes how more than 1,000 trees and shrubs have been supplied by Yorkshire nurseries and all the concrete comes from a nearby plant.

Planning approval was granted by Rotherham Council in February 2017 and ground works began in late summer 2018.