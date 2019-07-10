New NHS figures show big drop in smoking related hospital admissions in Leeds

Smoking related hospital admissions in Leeds have dropped significantly in the last year, according to new NHS figures.

The report on smoking, released by NHS Digital, found that Leeds had 1,419 smoking related hospital admissions per 100,000 people in 2017/18.

This was significantly lower than in 2016/17, where there were 1,726 admissions per 100,000 people.

Blackpool and Sunderland had the highest rates of smoking related admissions in 2017/18, with over 2,900 admissions per 100,000 population.

Smoking rates in Leeds have nearly halved over the last twenty five years and fewer children are taking up smoking than ever before, according to Leeds City Council.

However, smoking related deaths in Leeds remain high compared to the rest of the country, with 312 deaths per 100,000 people between 2015 and 2017.

Harrow, in comparison, had a rate of just 149 smoking related deaths per 100,000 people during the same period.

Leeds Council launched the Breathe2025 campaign last year, with the aim to discourage the next generation of children from smoking and make Leeds a place where smoking is unusual.

Dr Ian Cameron, the council's director of public health, said: "Over the last two decades smoking rates in Leeds have gone down enormously, and this long term trend is really positive.

"It reflects the breadth of activity nationally and locally which has seen initiatives such as tobacco advertising banned, cigarette machines removed, smoking in workplaces ended and a variety of support offered for those who want to quit.

“In Leeds we have seen less and less children take up smoking, in line with our support for the Breathe2025 smokefree generation aims.

"We have introduced smokefree playgrounds, a campaign supported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, and work with schools throughout the city to help children and their parents understand the risks of tobacco, which causes the death of half of those who use it."

Dr Cameron recognised that more work is needed to reduce smoking uptake and smoking related deaths in Leeds.

He added: “We’re not complacent, and we will continue to work with colleagues in the NHS, as well as others in the city, to offer help to those who want to quit and minimise those who start.”

For more support or advice on how to stop smoking contact One You Leeds or visit your GP.

