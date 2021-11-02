From cooking equipment to camping gear, and even board games, it is encouraging residents to lend, rather than buy.

The library operates on a pay as you feel basis, wherein people can join for a monthly fee of their choosing and then borrow from the library’s vast array of items.

Sarah Longworth, one of the group’s organisers, said she and the other members were inspired to start the community project following the home improvement trends during lockdown, which placed a lot of pressure on people to use their time usefully, but many had no access to the tools which would allow them to do so.

From lawnmowers to ladders, there are plenty of DIY items in the library.

She said: “Pay as you feel is so important to us, there should be no financial barrier to entry, everyone can come and borrow regardless of your income”.

Ms Longworth and fellow organisers Mark Stainton and Lee Ingham had talked about a community project prior to the pandemic, but once lockdown kicked in they landed on the idea of a library of things and joined forces with Jed Aitchison.

All the organisers have full time jobs and work on the library on a voluntary basis.

Camping gear is also well stocked in the lending library.

Mr Aitchison said: “We want to make it easier for entrepreneurs or small businesses to do their maintenance, just as we want to make it easier for people to do their own maintenance.

“The unique thing about the library which I love is that it’s not only saving the planet, but it’s also saving people money at the same time – there are many few things in life that are better for the planet, and also better for your wallet, and this is one of them. That’s why we’re so excited.”

The library is also a non-profit organisation. Any money they make above rental costs will go towards repairing the items they have, or further developing the project. As well as donating items, those looking to help can also enter a long-term lending agreement, wherein the lender maintains ownership of their items but allows the library to use them.

The library is located in Headingley Methodist Church’s central room on Chapel Street. It is open 4-6pm on Fridays and 1-4pm on Saturdays. The group is also online at www.buynowtls6.com, where a full list of its inventory can be seen.

Headingley Lending Library is based at Headingley Methodist Church.

Tools, bits and bobs allow people to take on home improvement projects without the costs involved.

Jed Aitchison, project manager and director Sarah Longworth with some of the items in the Headingley Lending Library.