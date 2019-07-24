Artist Nicolas Dixon and chef Matt Healy, in the new entrance at The Beehive

New Leeds eatery for MasterChef star Matt Healy set to open

AWARD-winning Leeds chef Matt Healy is putting the finishing touches on his latest venture, ahead of the opening night on Saturday (27 July), which is fully booked

Diners are desperate for a taste of the new concept in pub food at The Beehive x at Thorner, north of Leeds, which will also offer an award-winning Sunday lunch.

The Beehive x at Thorner, which opens on 27 July 2019, after refurbishment by chef Matt Healy.

