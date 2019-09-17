New lease of life for historic Leeds theatre

The well-trodden boards of a much-loved theatre have been at the heart of a Leeds community since 1867.

During its lifetime - spanning more than 150 years - Guiseley Theatre has lived life as a town hall, a library, a school, a military hospital, cinema and even a fire station.

It has also been the home of Guiseley Amateur Operatics Society for almost a century.

It was opened to a crowd of hundreds on December 1867, and funded by public donations of a shilling, when entrepreneur and MP Sir Matthew William Thompson gave the deeds for the building to the town council stating that it was "for the use of the inhabitants of Guiseley forever".

Now the popular venue is set to become a centre for the arts, with performance still at the heart of all it offers.

For the past five years, the Board of Guiseley Theatre has been planning a new Community Interest Company, to take over the running of the venue in a bid to breathe new life into the theatre and acquire more funding.

Chris Ingram, chairman of Guiseley Theatre CIC, says he is excited for what the new status will hold in the future, ahead of the launch this Saturday.

Mr Ingram said: “In recent years, we have seen a real need in the community for this building to be used as a centre for the arts in Guiseley.

“The theatre board - a subcommittee of the amateur society - have successfully run this building for almost 40 years now and we are grateful for the hard work and loyalty that has been shown to the building over the years.

“We now feel that becoming a CIC is an important step in the history of the theatre, to gain access to new funds for essential renovation and maintenance works, as well as to develop new facilities so as to keep the building at the centre of the Guiseley Community for years to come.”

The new company will be launched on Saturday, as a Heritage Open Day takes place at the venue at The Green, featuring free talks, exhibitions and tours, which are promised to “help residents gain an insight into the future of this exciting community hub.”

People are also being invited to have their say about how they would like to see the venue used in future.

Mr Ingram said that the company is still being run by members of the old theatre board as well as newly appointed voluntary directors, who have a varied skill set and hands-on approach to the daily running of the building.

Renovation work is ongoing and the board is seeking sponsorship.

FACTFILE

Guiseley Theatre was built in 1867 by public subscriptions from the residents of Guiseley, including a large donation by entrepreneur Sir Matthew William Thompson, who was MP and director of the Midland Railway Company.

The then town hall was gifted to the people of Guiseley by Thompson, who had a vision for this to become a community hub.

Thompson gave the grand sum of £2,548 toward the £2,921 total needed. The remainder was paid for by subscriptions, as little as one shilling, from Guiseley residents.

Thompson gave the deeds for the building to the town council stating that it was "for the use of the inhabitants of Guiseley forever".

Since then, the building has seen many faces and in recent years, the building has continued to grow as a hive of activity in the community with a large programme of weekly classes and events taking place.

If you would like to support or sponsor the renovations of Guiseley Theatre, the Board of Directors would be delighted to hear from you at info@guiseleytheatre.org