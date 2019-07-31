New illustration launched to celebrate how Leeds was named

Did you know the original name of Leeds was Ladenses?

To celebrate bringing the North of England together, TransPennine Express has launched a new series of illustrations, highlighting how cities and towns on their network were named, including Leeds.

The firm's research reveals the North of England in Medieval times was a volatile place encased in battles. The Celts, the Romans and the Anglo Saxons were scrambling to take the country for themselves.

TransPennine Express research reveals Ladenses is the original name of Leeds and a Britonnic term for ‘people of the fast-flowing river’.

The name’s origin is said to refer to the River Aire that flows through the city. The language of the name is Britonnic, an ancient Celtic tongue from around the 6th century.

Another Medieval name associated with Leeds is Loidis - said to mean a forested area of the Celtic Kingdom of Elmet, an independent Kingdom between the 5th and the 7th century. This area later became known as the West Riding of Yorkshire.

TransPennine Express believe it is important to share the origins of how areas on their network were named because the legacy of the Medieval times lives on through these places today – from the Roman ruins of Manchester to York Castle.

Other towns and cities featured are Scarborough, Liverpool, Manchester, Penrith, Sheffield, York, Stockport, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

