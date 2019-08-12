New extra care scheme in Leeds gets planning permission

Have your say

An extra care scheme in Leeds that will offer independent living alongside around-the-clock care has been granted planning permission.

The proposed Westerton Walk facility at West Ardsley will transform a currently vacant Leeds City Council-owned site into a buzzing community hub.

It will combine high quality residential accommodation with care services, shared lounges and dining facilities.

The 63 apartments will also feature assistive technology and round-the-clock support staff to respond to any emergencies. The development is one of four extra care schemes being planned for Leeds.

Extra care housing differs from care homes as, although residents have access to 24/7 emergency care and group activities, they are still able to live independently in a self-contained house or flat.

The scheme is being delivered by Morgan Ashley Care Developments LLP in partnership with Home Group, which will own and operate the building once completed in early 2021.

The development will help to meet Leeds City Council’s ambition to provide up to 1,000 new extra care housing units by 2028.

Laurence Basturkmen, managing director at Morgan Ashley, said: “Morgan Ashley is delighted that planning permission has been granted for the first of four exciting extra care projects we are delivering in partnership with Leeds City Council and specialist registered provider Home Group.

“These schemes will provide high quality, affordable, community focused accommodation that promotes independent living for older people.”