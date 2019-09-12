New chief executive to lead Bramley Baths into next stage of development

Bramley Baths has appointed a new chief executive to lead it into the next stage of its development.

Jayne Young, who previously worked at the National Coalmining Museum for 13 years, joins the successful community-led social enterprise, which employs more than 40 staff, as it looks to invest in the building.

Ms Young said: “I am thrilled to join the fantastic team here at Bramley Baths – it really does live up to its reputation for being the ‘friendliest baths’. The staff here have been so welcoming and I’ve been really impressed by their professionalism, loyalty and commitment.

“Bramley Baths really is a special place and a hub for the community; a place where people can learn to swim, keep fit and stay healthy but also a place where people can connect with others and feel they belong. I would like Bramley Baths to be known as a centre for health and well-being. Investing in staff and working with community partners to bring new people to the baths are the next key areas to focus on. My background is in education, culture and heritage and I am looking forward to working with the team to restore areas of the building, create exciting events and develop new partnerships. There is a lot to learn, but I like a challenge.”

Jayne succeeds Sue Stones, who left in July to take up a new position at Leeds University Union. In January the baths benefited from £500,000 work to create a more environmentally-friendly eco-hub. Work included installing new boilers and a new state-of-the-art pool plant, with filtration system, pipework and valves. New air conditioning and climate control measures were also put in place.

Chairman John Battle added: “We’re looking to Jayne to champion Bramley Baths as a deep-rooted community led project which can act as a catalyst for community regeneration in Bramley.

“Jayne and the team will now take us forward into the next decade.”