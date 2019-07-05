New Channel 5 series looking for families in Yorkshire for holiday swap

Have your say

A new Channel 5 holiday series are looking for families from Yorkshire to apply.

The makers of hit documentary series Rich House, Poor House are making a new travel series for Channel 5 and are looking for families and groups of friends in Yorkshire to take part.

Application.

Each episode will see two families, from different backgrounds, experience the opposite of their usual summer break.

The production company will cover the cost of the holidays and the families are very welcome to still go on their own scheduled trips.

This will be a heart-warming series with real purpose, as we shine a spotlight on what’s really important when you go on a family or friendship group holiday.

Emporium Productions said: "Our holiday makers perspectives should give a thought-provoking and fascinating insight into how we live our lives.

"It will be a very fun, enjoyable and memory-making experience for everyone involved".

If anyone is interested, send an e-mail to holiday@emporiumproductions.co.uk.