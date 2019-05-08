Nearly one in five youngsters in Yorkshire 'skip meals because they are hard up'

ALMOST one in five youngsters in the region have skipped meals because they are feeling the pinch financially, a new survey suggests.

Research by MoneyExpert.com found that just under a fifth (17 per cent) of 18 to 24-year-olds are skimping on meals because they are short of money, while half say they have cut down on things they enjoy.

The online survey of 2,002 people, which was conducted last month, suggested that almost a third of Yorkshire and the Humber residents (31 per cent) are financially worse off than they were just two years ago.

More than a third said they were cutting down on holidays, while nearly half (45 per cent) were forgoing clothes shopping.

They were also not going out for meals (42 per cent) and axing TV subscriptions (16 per cent).

A quarter said they were walking to work or to their place of study to save money.

Money.Expert.com said it could be linked with the struggle people have to save money.

A quarter of residents in Yorkshire and the Humber are not putting any money aside, and the average amount saved per year is just £408.

It seems the younger generation is making the most effort to save, however, with two-thirds of 25 to 34-year-olds putting money away each month (£680), compared to just 40 per cent of those aged 45 to 54 (£380).

Jason Smith, from MoneyExpert.com said: “It’s shocking to see that the younger generations are skipping mealtimes just to make ends meet.

“This coupled with a quarter of the nation being worse off financially shows it really is time to delve into your finances and see where you can start saving money.”