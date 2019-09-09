Name revealed for new South Bank district in Leeds city centre

The name of the new South Bank district in Leeds city centre has been revealed.

The development will be called the 'Aire Park' - named after the river has played a huge part in Leeds history.

Developers Vastint UK hope that the name reflects their vision that the district will "open up Leeds and reconnect the north, south, east and west of the city."

The Tetley Brewery site will play host to Aire Park’s first Light Night immersive art event on 10-11 October 2019.

The two-day event will transform the former brewery into a multi-sensory, immersive family experience - inspired by the new green space, homes and offices in development at the South Bank.

It is part of Light Night Leeds 2019 which will see more than 60 installations and performances across the city.

Andrew Cobden, Managing Director at Vastint UK, said: “Light Night Leeds is one of largest celebrations of art and creativity in the UK and draws a global audience. We’re excited to be involved for what is expected to be the biggest yet.

"In an event that quite literally illuminates the iconic areas of Leeds, and celebrating Mind, Body and Spirit, there’s no better way to offer a first glimpse of Aire Park; the new city park.

"We are looking forward to revealing more details in the coming weeks.”

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “Light Night amplifies the very best of culture in our city and we’re delighted to have Vastint UK onboard as the headline sponsor this year, in anticipation for another iconic location in Leeds.

"Vastint UK’s vision for Aire Park supports our own plans to transform South Bank into a distinctive, vibrant, well-connected community and we look forward to showcasing this throughout Light Night.”

