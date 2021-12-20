'My heart felt so full': Beeston care workers grant festive wish for resident who loves Christmas

Claire Dobson, 80, lives in Sunnyview House in Beeston but grew up in Omagh, Northern Ireland.

She told her carers that she always relished seasonal family activities and, since moving into full-time care in October, her carers and staff have done everything they can to make her feel at home in Leeds.

When Care Assistant Chris Joyce heard about Claire’s love for winter festivities, he jumped at the chance to make her Christmas wish come true.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Dobson was thrilled when her carers took her to see the Christmas festivities. She enjoyed the nativity scene outside St Mary's Parish Church.

Dressed in their best winter woollies, they went to see the giant decorated tree and nativity scene at Saint Mary’s Parish Church in Town Street.

Commenting on their trip, Claire said: “I absolutely loved visiting the church for their Christmas light switch on.

"My heart felt so full seeing the decorations and I couldn’t help but smile the whole time.

"Thank you very much to the church and my carers who took me to see the magical scene.”

Claire Dobson with the Christmas tree at St Mary's Parish Church.

Claire loved the visit so much, she hopes to return to the local church with her friends from Sunnyview House for their Christmas Mass service.

It is part of Bupa's #Nevertoolate initiative, which helps elderly residents live out their dreams and re-live happy memories

Fran Fisher, Home Manager, said: “The Sunnyview House team are extremely passionate about our #Nevertoolate initiative.

"It gives our residents the chance to relive childhood memories and cross off bucket list activities that they never dreamed of doing.

"We are so pleased to have helped Claire continue one of her favourite family routines at this festive time of year.”

Sunnyview House Bupa Care Home is situated in Manorfield, Beeston.