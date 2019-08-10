Muslims to celebrate Eid-al Adha in Leeds

Have your say

Muslims across Leeds are to celebrate the holy festival of Eid-al Adha on Sunday.

The festival is in honour of Abraham, who was willing to sacrifice his son for God, which is why Eid-ul Adha is also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’.

It is considered the holier of the two Eid festivals which Muslims celebrate.

It coincides with Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, in Saudi Arabia.

Eid-al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, which is celebrated earlier in the year.

This year, Eid al-Adha begins on the evening of Sunday August 11 and ends on the evening of Thursday August 15.

There will be an Eid party at Leeds Grand Mosque in Woodsley Road on Sunday from 12pm-5pm.

There will be inflatables, giant games, a barbecue, face painting, henna, crafts and sweets.

Eid prayers will also be held at 8am and 9.30am.

The phrase widely used to wish someone a happy Eid during Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr is 'Eid Mubarak'.