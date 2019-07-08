Music, workshops and 'dancing in the streets' as Horsforth Walk of Art returns

Leeds families got stuck in to creative activities this weekend at Horsforth's annual community art festival.

Horsforth Walk of Art is in its ninth year and saw the town host more than 120 artists and activities in different venues across the area.

Alfie Brown, 8, with a shark he made at Firefly Pottery.

The free event, open to visitors on Saturday and Sunday, was made up of 82 venues, split into three different coloured routes across Horsforth.

Visitors could watch local artists at work, or join in with family activities such as painting, pottery and even belly dancing.

Horsforth schoolchildren painted giant wooden whales and 600 pieces of art to hang in shop windows over the weekend.

Organiser Kezia Roberts, who works as a project manager, took over the festival from founder Lara Rule this year.

She said: "I am so proud of my community and what it has achieved over the weekend.

"We were lucky enough to have such a sunny weekend and the venues were buzzing with creativity.

"We have had dancing in the streets, musicians popping up in many different venues and a full house inside and out - all decorated in line with this year's theme 'under the sea'.

"The incredibly talented artists showed off their skills and inspired many to have a go."