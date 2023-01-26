Leane Thompson, 32, says she is struggling to raise her children safely, two of whom suffer from disabilities, in such torrid living conditions.

The mum-of-three says she has been dealing with mould in the property since 2016 and is now restricted in what rooms are safe to use with much of the property’s furniture having been “ruined”.

Speaking to the YEP, Leane said: “2016 was the first time I reported it and they came and sorted it by painting over it and fungal washing it but then I reported it again in 2017 and nothing got done.

"I’ve had to start fungal washing it and painting it myself, up until now where my daughter has actually caught Ringworm and become poorly from it.”

Leane has now been forced to move her daughter, who is 7 and suffers from a vascular skin disorder, and her 20-month-old son in with her mum until the situation is resolved – while her 9-year-old son, who suffers from ADHD and Autism, refuses to leave his bedroom.

The family have been unable to properly use the bathroom in the property since August with it left un-grouted and the tiles falling off the walls, while the small two bedroom property has left her three children all sharing the same room.

She added: “It’s split my family up. I suffer bad anyway with my mental health and anxiety so I just keep having breakdowns. It’s an extra burden that I just don’t need.

Leane is calling on the council to move her out of the “dangerous” property.

"Obviously my children are disabled, I’m overcrowded by the bedrooms, I suffer with my mental health and now I’ve got the damp and mould which has forced me to move my two youngest children out of the house.”

Leane is calling on the council to move her out of the “dangerous” property and to a new, more suitable home, with council confirming her needs have been handed their “priority award”.

A Leeds City Council Spokesperson, said: “The tenant contacted Leeds housing department in early January 2023 with a report of damp and mould in their home. Prior to this, the last report of damp and mould at the property was in 2016.

“Our Damp and Mould team have tried to contact the tenant to arrange an assessment of the property. Once the assessment has been carried out, we will ensure that any necessary works are completed in addition to sharing any practical advice that our team can give around damp and mould prevention.

“The tenant's housing needs have been assessed by the council and a priority award was made to reflect their urgent need to move due to overcrowding and the medical needs of the household. The tenant has requested a statutory review of this award which will be completed by an independent panel.

