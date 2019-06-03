Mother makes desperate appeal for the public's help to find her 'vulnerable' missing daughter

Have your say

A mother is appealing for help to find her “vulnerable” daughter who has been missing for over a week.

Jennifer Inglehearn

Jennifer Inglehearn, 21, was last seen on Sunday 26th May.

Her mother Alison - a mental health nurse at Leeds Trust - said she has never been missing before and her disappearance is “completely out of character”.

She is sharing a desperate appeal to find her and told how the family - who were away on holiday in Wales at the time of the believed disappearance - “don’t know why she left or where she is”.

Alison said Jennifer would have been noticeable if she had used a train station - her preferred method of travel.

There was “nothing to indicate” why Jennifer would have gone missing, her mother added.

An appeal posted across social media said: “Jen was last seen at home in Burley-In-Wharfedale on the evening of Sunday 26th May.

“She’s believed to have left the house on Monday 27th May whilst the rest of the family was on holiday in Wales.

“We don’t know why she left or where she is.

“She is 21 years old and is a vulnerable adult, but is able to manage day to day and has the capacity to make her own decisions.

“She is 5ft 2, slim build, short dark hair with blonde highlights.

“She is likely to be wearing skinny jeans and blue-grey converse trainers.

“She also may be travelling with a 14 week old kitten in a grey carrying case, along with a grey fleece blanket.

“She may also have a blue suitcase on wheels.”

Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police.