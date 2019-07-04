Morley cricket fan honoured to play his part in Cricket World Cup at Headingley

A stalwart of the Morley community says he is "honoured" to have been nominated to carry the Cricket World Cup trophy onto the pitch at Headingley ahead of Saturday's game between Sri Lanka and India.

Noel Bullock is the trophy carrier for what will be the last of the four games for this year's Cricket World Cup to be played at the Emerald Stadium in Headingley.

Mr Bullock was nominated by Leeds City Council in recognition of his community work in Morley.

He has lived in Morley for 15 years and decided to move there permanently after getting a job there and playing football in Morley.

Since then Mr Bullock has become fully involved with the Morley Community and is currently secretary of Morley Town AFC, the first team scorer for Morley Cricket Club when he is not playing and is also a member of Morley Town Council.

He will also get to stay and watch the game on Saturday after his big moment and will be taking his father-in-law along too.

The 43-year-old said: "I am big into cricket and it started when I was a kid when the football season finished and my mum said 'if you are bored, go and play cricket'.

"It was an honour to be put forward for this and I am going to get a haircut and want to look that part. They are presenting me with an ICC World Cup shirt and I have to wear white gloves when I am carrying it like they do at snooker.

"I think it will hit me on Saturday on the day of the event what I am about to do but I don't feel nervous about walking out in front of 15,000 people at Headingley.

"We are putting cricket on the map by hosting games at Headingley and it is good for businesses, trade and everyone in Headingley. The Cricket World Cup being in England and four games at Headingley - everyone will benefit."