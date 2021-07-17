James Harrison, known locally as Baz, was left with serious injuries when he was stabbed in the back last month

James Harrison, known locally as Baz, was left with serious injuries when he was stabbed in the back last month.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged in connection with the attack.

James' partner Emily, who is due to give birth in three weeks, feared their unborn son would be left without a father as James was faced with a gruelling recovery in hospital.

Messages of support have poured in from people in Pudsey and a GoFundMe appeal has raised more than £3,000 to support the family while James is out of work.

The money has "saved the family", said James, who is now on the road to recovery after undergoing major surgery.

"When I was in the ambulance I heard them panicking and asking how long it was until we'd get there," the 29-year-old told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"At that point I realised I could die and I started thinking about my girlfriend and the baby."

James' mum, who lives in France, flew over to be by his side and to the relief of his family, he pulled through.

"It's been devastating for them," James added.

"I think it has hit my dad the hardest, he was in bits. I've never seen him like that. I was wired up in the hospital bed trying to calm him down and tell him it would be okay - I didn't know if it would be.

"But the support has helped me get through it all. My phone went mental, it was messages from people I didn't even know.

"It really helped, I couldn't have visitors in hospital after I was stable. I was just there on my own with my phone, so to have that support circle of people around me has been amazing."

The owner of Pudsey restaurant The Funky Indian has organised a fundraising event on July 24 to welcome James back home from hospital.

Jazz Gill hopes to raise extra cash for James, who is a self-employed cable engineer and is unable to return to work until September at the earliest.

James said: "The first thing I thought of when I knew I had to have major surgery was work.

"I had no back-up and Emily is on maternity leave. The money has helped to cover everything - the mortgage, direct debits, the shopping. They've saved us financially and with the baby on the way, that's no longer a worry.

"I have tough moments and I had a bit of a breakdown the other day when I thought, 'I nearly wasn't here'.

"But my mind was taken off that in hospital by everyone who came forward and supported me, even the little messages. I just want to say thank you."