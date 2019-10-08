Moment adorable harvest mouse clung to dandelion stem for dear life captured by West Yorkshire photographer

Have your say

This is the adorable moment a minuscule harvest mouse peered down the lens of a camera after scurrying to the top of a dandelion plant.

The tiny rodent can be seen clinging to the stem for dear life as fluffy white dandelion seeds float in the air around it.

The brilliant picture was taken by wildlife photographer Karen Armitage, who said it was a "joy" to capture the cute creature on camera.

She said: "It was great fun taking this picture.

"Harvest mice are such curious animals so they get themselves into all sorts of interesting places and positions.

"They are very active and love to explore."

Karen added: "Luckily I managed to capture this one just as it got to the top of a dandelion stem.

"When I saw how the picture came out I was really pleased, it looks great.

"I had wanted one like this for a long time."

Karen, from near Holmfirth, West Yorks, took the picture at a harvest mouse workshop in Scarborough run by photographer Alex Meek.

Alex has a number of captive breed mice that he releases into a pen full of plants for the curious little creatures to play with.

He then allows two photographers at a time to peer into the pen and take pictures, which is how Karen got the photo shown here.

Harvest mice are known to love dandelion plants because of their edible seeds, which they love to gobble up.