Mixed reaction in church after 62-year-old Leeds vicar reveals tattoo

Father Andrew Myers Picture: Tony Johnson

Father Andrew Myers has had words from the bible tattooed on his left arm and plans to have more of the scriptures inked on his right arm.

The 62-year-old said the majority of parishioners were supportive with one asking if he was having a mid-life crisis.

But some parishioners are not too keen on his tattoo.

Father Andrew Myers shows his tattoo Picture: Tony Johnson

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father Myers has had 'In you I live and move and have my being' - based on a verse from the New Testament - tattooed on his left forearm.

He told churchgoers he'd had the tattoo done during Sunday services at St Mary the Virgin on Town Street, Middleton and Holy Cross Church on Middleton Park Avenue.

Father Myers said: "The reaction was mostly supportive. Some people said it's not the sort of thing they expect vicars to do because they think it's not respectable, but most people were very supportive.

"One person asked me if I was going through a mid-life crisis, but it's a bit late for that at 62."

Reverend Andrew Myers pictured with church Warden and youth leader Sarah Markillie. Picture Tony Johnson

He added: "There are lots of vicars with tattoos, although younger ones."

Father Myers said his wife Nicky, a teacher at Christ Church Upper Armley C of E Primary School, is happy with his new look.

He said: "I wouldn't have done it if she hadn't supported me."

After Father Myers had the tattoo parishioners donated more than £100 to help with running costs at the St Cross Amazing Youth Club for youngsters aged five to 11.

The youth club is run by church warden Sarah Markillie and youth leader Amy Jobling.

Some parishioners were at the Fine Line Tattoo Studio on Middleton Park Road to witness the event.

He said: "It wasn't too painful. It wasn't as bad as i thought it would be."

And Father Myers said he is planning to have another tattoo on his right arm.

Studio owner Lee Emerson, who spent two-hours on the tattoo, said: "I was happy to do it for free because it was for a good cause.

"There were lots of people watching so he couldn't squirm too much. He took it in good part."

Rachel Procter, one of Father Myers' parishioners, said: "I think it's incredible, It's just then kind of thing he would do.