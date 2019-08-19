Missing woman last seen boarding Leeds-bound train

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about a missing woman who was last seen boarding a train towards Leeds.

Saido Mohmud was last seen at Warrington Bank Quay railway station at about 11.45am on Wednesday August 14.

The 25-year-old from Manchester, who has recently been living in the Winwick area of Warrington, was wearing a grey zip-up hooded jacket, a black vest top, green tracksuit bottoms and black and white Adidas trainers.

She is black, 5ft 3ins tall and has a medium build.

Ms Mohmud has facial piercings and black hair with white braiding in the ponytail.

Inspector Ian Robinson said: “We have carried out extensive enquiries in a bid to find Saido and are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“We have reason to believe that she may be in the Leeds or Manchester areas and urge anyone in those cities or elsewhere who believes that they may have seen Saido since she went missing to get in touch.

“We want to hear from anyone who believes that they may have any information regarding Saido’s whereabouts.

“I also want to appeal to Saido directly to make contact to let us know that you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information that may help officers find Saido is asked to call 101.

Ask for Cheshire Constabulary and quote reference IML 485643.