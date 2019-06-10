Missing woman, 21, from Burley in Wharfedale found in Scotland

Have your say

A woman from Burley in Wharfedale who went missing over two weeks ago has been found in Scotland.

Jennifer Inglehearn, 21, went missing on Sunday 26th May.

Her mother Alison - a mental health nurse at Leeds Trust - said she had never been missing before and her disappearance was “completely out of character”.

In a Facebook post today, Alison thanked the public for their support as she announced Jennifer had been found by Police Scotland.

She said: "UPDATE: please share.

"Our 21 yo vulnerable adult daughter, Jennifer Inglehearn, who went missing on Bank Holiday Monday from her home in Burley in Wharfedale, has been found by Police Scotland this afternoon.

"She is physically well and is currently being supported by them. We are awaiting an assessment of her ongoing safety.

"Thank you to everyone for your kind support."