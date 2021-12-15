Missing: Police appeal to help find vulnerable Pontefract pensioner

Roger Fitzpatrick is missing from home.

Wakefield District Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Roger Fitzpatrick.

The 77-year-old was last seen this morning at his home address and reported missing at about 9.45am.

Mr Fitzpatrick is described as white, 5ft 8in in height and of a slim build with grey hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a checked shirt, brown jumper, black trousers and grey shoes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 77-year-old is highly vulnerable and anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabout is asked to contact Wakefield District Police on 101 referencing log 387 of December 15.