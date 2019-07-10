Missing man who failed to return to coach he was travelling on in Wetherby found by police at his home

A man who failed to return to a coach he was travelling on in Wetherby has been found 'safe and well' by police at his home.

Henry aka Davey Fullaton, 68, was travelling from Scotland to Hull ferry port when the coach he was travelling on stopped for a break at Wetherby Services at around 4.30pm on Tuesday 9 July 2019.

Mr Fullaton left all his belongings on the coach including phone, passport, bag and medication, but did not return to continue his journey.

He was reported missing just before 6pm on Tuesday and officers grew very concerned for his safety.

Searches of the area were carried out with assistance from the National Police Air Service's helicopter.

However, North Yorkshire Police confirmed this afternoon the man had been found safe and well at home.

North Yorkshire Police posted: "Great news everyone, missing Henry 'Davey' Fullaton has been found safe and well at home in Glasgow. Thank you for sharing our appeal."