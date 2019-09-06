Missing 'Llama' found on Leeds children's ward as staff appeal to reunite with owner

Can you help us reunite Marlow with his owner?
Marlow the llama was found "wandering the corridors" of D Floor on Clarendon Wing in Leeds Children's Hospital on September 4th.
A member of staff from the ward said: "We’re sure someone is really missing him!"
Marlow has been described as short (for a llama), fluffy, colourful, and slightly startled.
He is currently being comforted by Play Leader Megan on the ward.
Megan said: "Please help us spread the word by sharing this post and if you recognise Marlow, let us know!"
Anyone who knows the owner should contact the hospital.