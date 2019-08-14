Missing Leeds woman found by police

Have your say

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing woman from Otley.

Suzanne Newton-Collinge, 39, was last seen at her home address in Otley yesterday (August 13th) at around 13:15pm.

She is described as a white female with shoulder length light brown hair and blue eyes.

Suzanne also has a silver Hyundai IX35 vehicle which she was driving.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare as this is very out of character for her.

Anyone who has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the police as soon as possible via 101 quoting log number 719 14 August.

UPDATE:

She has now been found.