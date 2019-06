Have your say

A 15-year-old from Leeds has been found safe and well, West Yorkshire Police have said.

Briony Senior was last seen in the Guiseley area at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Police said just after noon on Wednesday that she had been found safe and well.

"We are grateful to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal," a spokeswoman added.