A seven-year-old boy who went missing from a Leeds park has been found, his mum confirmed.

Mason Wilson had been last seen crossing the road near the skate park in Hyde Park, Leeds at around 1pm today.

He was last seen wearing a green Nike top blue and green Nike bottoms.

Emily said her son, who is unable to speak due to a disability, has now been found.