Missing 20-year-old woman may be in Leeds

A woman from Lancashire who went missing on Monday afternoon may be in Leeds.

Daisy Simpson, 20, went missing from her home in Loveclough, in the Rossendale Valley, at 3.45pm yesterday.

Lancashire Police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Daisy is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of slight build, with a pale complexion and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pastel pink puffa jacket, a white crop top, grey leggings, white trainers and carrying a pink carry-on suitcase.

She has links to Manchester, as well as Leeds.

Police urged anyone who may have seen or heard from her, or knows where she is, to get in touch with them with them as soon as possible.

PC Tony Hardman, of Rossendale Police, said: “We are extremely worried about Daisy and are asking anybody with information about where she may be to get in touch with us immediately.

“Similarly we would ask Daisy herself, if she sees this appeal, to contact us to let us know she is safe.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on either 01282 472123 or 101, quoting log number 242 of June 11th.