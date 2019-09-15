Missing 14-year-old West Yorkshire teen found safe by police.

Have your say

Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace a missing West Yorkshire teenager.

Molly North, 14, was last seen around Dewsbury centre near to the bus station at 4pm on Saturday (Sep 14).

Molly is described as a White Female, 5ft 1” tall, slim build, fair complexion, shoulder length blonde hair, nose and tongue piercing, wearing a khaki green dress and leather jacket.

If sighted please contact West Yorkshire Police on 999 quoting reference 0092 14/09/2019.

UPDATE:

Police confirmed Molly North has been found safe and well.