Middleton Railway will play a part in the Cricket World Cup which starts today (Thursday, May 30). Each time a player scores a 6, 50, or 100, a screen will light up and music will be played to celebrate the fact – and the railway is one of the locations in Leeds chosen to highlight these scores.

A spokesman for Middleton Railway said: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate player’s success and wish all the players a wonderful World Cup!”