Mel B has moved back to Leeds to live with her mum.

Mel B revealed she has moved back to Leeds as she spoke out about her unhappy marriage.

The Spice Girls singer was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following the end of her relationship with Stephen Belafonte.

Mel B, full name Melanie Brown, has claimed the relationship was emotionally and physically abusive.

She has reunited with her mother and spoke on ITV's Lorraine about what drove her to reconnect with her family in Leeds.

Brown and her children have now moved from LA to Leeds to live with her mother.

She said: "My mum is there and she and helps me with cooking and cleaning, and it reminds me of when I was back home when I was younger."

Brown grew up in Harehills, Burley and Kirkstall.

She added: "I was in a marriage, a not a very nice marriage.

"I got isolated, not only from my mum but my sister and my old school friends in Leeds."

Asked what had made her reconnect with her family, she said. "For me when my dad died, I thought I can't be in this kind of marriage anymore."